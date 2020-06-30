308 Cherokee Ct #B

Amenities
Just Reduced with 2 Weeks FREE! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Altamonte Heights Community - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Downtown Altamonte Springs.2 Weeks free with move in on 1st.
This home is situated in a great area of Altamonte Springs. Walking distance from Lake Orienta, and just 5 minute drive from Whole Foods Market and Mall.
Spacious living room, bedroom features a big walk in closet. Unit is AVAILABLE now!
Requires:
$50.00 application fee per adults 18 and over
$100.00 HOA Approval/Registration required
$100 Administrative fee if approved
Don't miss it!
Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218
Email: Victor@rentprosper.com
To view other listing please check us out at : www.Rentprosper.com
(RLNE5294603)