308 Cherokee Ct #B

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Just Reduced with 2 Weeks FREE! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Altamonte Heights Community - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Downtown Altamonte Springs.2 Weeks free with move in on 1st.



This home is situated in a great area of Altamonte Springs. Walking distance from Lake Orienta, and just 5 minute drive from Whole Foods Market and Mall.



Spacious living room, bedroom features a big walk in closet. Unit is AVAILABLE now!



Requires:

$50.00 application fee per adults 18 and over

$100.00 HOA Approval/Registration required

$100 Administrative fee if approved



Don't miss it!



Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218

Email: Victor@rentprosper.com



To view other listing please check us out at : www.Rentprosper.com



(RLNE5294603)