Altamonte Springs, FL
308 Cherokee Ct #B
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:26 PM

308 Cherokee Ct #B

308 Cherokee Court · No Longer Available
Location

308 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Just Reduced with 2 Weeks FREE! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Altamonte Heights Community - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Downtown Altamonte Springs.2 Weeks free with move in on 1st.

This home is situated in a great area of Altamonte Springs. Walking distance from Lake Orienta, and just 5 minute drive from Whole Foods Market and Mall.

Spacious living room, bedroom features a big walk in closet. Unit is AVAILABLE now!

Requires:
$50.00 application fee per adults 18 and over
$100.00 HOA Approval/Registration required
$100 Administrative fee if approved

Don't miss it!

Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218
Email: Victor@rentprosper.com

To view other listing please check us out at : www.Rentprosper.com

(RLNE5294603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Cherokee Ct #B have any available units?
308 Cherokee Ct #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 308 Cherokee Ct #B currently offering any rent specials?
308 Cherokee Ct #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Cherokee Ct #B pet-friendly?
No, 308 Cherokee Ct #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 308 Cherokee Ct #B offer parking?
No, 308 Cherokee Ct #B does not offer parking.
Does 308 Cherokee Ct #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Cherokee Ct #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Cherokee Ct #B have a pool?
No, 308 Cherokee Ct #B does not have a pool.
Does 308 Cherokee Ct #B have accessible units?
No, 308 Cherokee Ct #B does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Cherokee Ct #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Cherokee Ct #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Cherokee Ct #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Cherokee Ct #B does not have units with air conditioning.

