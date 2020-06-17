All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:35 PM

302 Cherokee Ct Apt A

302 Cherokee Court · (407) 663-8108
Location

302 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Comfortable 1st floor One bedroom one bathroom condo in Altamonte Springs. Large Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Apartment comes with dish washer, refrigerator, range, range hood, garbage disposal. Carpeted bedroom and tile in dinning room and kitchen. Pool community, club house, tennis courts and open play areas. 1st floor unit has open balcony to enjoy Florida s espectacular weather! Conveniently located near I-4 and shopping centers. Community has pool, tennis courts, open areas. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A have any available units?
302 Cherokee Ct Apt A has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A have?
Some of 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
302 Cherokee Ct Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A offer parking?
No, 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A has a pool.
Does 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A have accessible units?
No, 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Cherokee Ct Apt A has units with dishwashers.
