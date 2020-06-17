302 Cherokee Ct Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Comfortable 1st floor One bedroom one bathroom condo in Altamonte Springs. Large Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Apartment comes with dish washer, refrigerator, range, range hood, garbage disposal. Carpeted bedroom and tile in dinning room and kitchen. Pool community, club house, tennis courts and open play areas. 1st floor unit has open balcony to enjoy Florida s espectacular weather! Conveniently located near I-4 and shopping centers. Community has pool, tennis courts, open areas. Come see today!