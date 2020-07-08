All apartments in Altamonte Springs
238 Afton Square

238 Afton Square · No Longer Available
Location

238 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo in Gated Comm. In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath in Gated Community. Second Floor unit with patio and patio storage closet. Unit has updated cabinets in kitchen and bathroom. Granite Counter tops,carpet and stainless steel appliances. Unit has washer and dryer hook ups. Bedroom has a nice size walk -in closet with brand new ceiling fan. Freshly painted ready to move in! Community Offers - Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Community pool with picnic areas and community is gated. Rent includes water service and weekly pest control.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3480422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Afton Square have any available units?
238 Afton Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Afton Square have?
Some of 238 Afton Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Afton Square currently offering any rent specials?
238 Afton Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Afton Square pet-friendly?
No, 238 Afton Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 238 Afton Square offer parking?
No, 238 Afton Square does not offer parking.
Does 238 Afton Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Afton Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Afton Square have a pool?
Yes, 238 Afton Square has a pool.
Does 238 Afton Square have accessible units?
No, 238 Afton Square does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Afton Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Afton Square does not have units with dishwashers.

