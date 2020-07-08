238 Afton Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo in Gated Comm. In Altamonte Springs, Available Now! - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath in Gated Community. Second Floor unit with patio and patio storage closet. Unit has updated cabinets in kitchen and bathroom. Granite Counter tops,carpet and stainless steel appliances. Unit has washer and dryer hook ups. Bedroom has a nice size walk -in closet with brand new ceiling fan. Freshly painted ready to move in! Community Offers - Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Community pool with picnic areas and community is gated. Rent includes water service and weekly pest control.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3480422)