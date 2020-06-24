234 Afton Square #202 (1)

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Luxurious top floor condo! Granite, wood cabinets & floors, fireplace, washer/dryer, huge patio! - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT, WE ARE TESTING SYNDICATION. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE.



This stunning condo in the controlled access community of Oasis at Pearl Lake is situated on the top floor (SECOND floor) with vaulted ceilings, a real fireplace and wood floors throughout (except the bedrooms that have plush carpeting) has been COMPLETELY REPAINTED! One of the loveliest units with lots of closet space, granite counters and wood cabinets in the kitchen and baths, full size washer/dryer included, HUGE private balcony, separate dining area, breakfast bar--the many features in this condo make for the perfect home for the discriminating renter. Water, garbage and sewer are also included in the rent payment. Rental insurance is required. The condo is currently rented, please allow 24 hours for showings so that tenants can be notified.



Oasis at Pearl Lake boasts a lakefront community pool, fitness center, tennis court and mature landscaping. You will love coming home to one of the most centrally located condos in Altamonte Springs, FL.



The HOA, in an effort to maintain the living standards of the community, has an independent screening process. Please ask your leasing agent for the application, DO NOT APPLY through here. There is a separate form and payment must be made to the HOA directly.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2913710)