Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:43 PM

220 CHEROKEE COURT

220 Cherokee Court · (407) 258-2448
Location

220 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #113 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a large 3/2 Villa in the community of Hidden Ridge. Just minutes away from Uptown Altamonte and the Altamonte Mall. The unit has a large living room dining room combo. With tile flooring throughout and a galley style kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.

Pets: ok

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 CHEROKEE COURT have any available units?
220 CHEROKEE COURT has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 CHEROKEE COURT have?
Some of 220 CHEROKEE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 CHEROKEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
220 CHEROKEE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 CHEROKEE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 CHEROKEE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 220 CHEROKEE COURT offer parking?
No, 220 CHEROKEE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 220 CHEROKEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 CHEROKEE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 CHEROKEE COURT have a pool?
No, 220 CHEROKEE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 220 CHEROKEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 220 CHEROKEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 220 CHEROKEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 CHEROKEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
