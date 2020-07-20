All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD

206 Adelaide Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

206 Adelaide Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Hickory Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT PARADISE...FOR RENT! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to rent this luxurious 5 bedroom / 4 bath single family home situated on almost 1 acre in Altamonte Springs! The spacious master suite features access to both a private patio and the pool deck, walk in closet, and huge master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate walk in shower! Kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, and breakfast bar! All bedrooms are oversized! Back bedroom has a private entrance and would make a great mother-in-law suite! Ceramic tile & hardwood flooring, skylights, Pella windows and doors, and gorgeous, private lake views throughout! Two driveways with a two car garage! HUGE yard features a private pool with motorized cover, paved boat ramp and your own boat dock allowing access to the gorgeous and private Lake Adelaide! Conveniently located near I4, Altamonte Hospital, shopping, and dining! HURRY and SEE this DREAM rental home today! **Complete Lawn & Pool Care included with rent** Rental Requirements: $75 Application fee per adult. No criminal history, past evictions or foreclosures. Combined monthly income must be 3X the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD have any available units?
206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
