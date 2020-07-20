206 ADELAIDE BOULEVARD

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT PARADISE...FOR RENT! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to rent this luxurious 5 bedroom / 4 bath single family home situated on almost 1 acre in Altamonte Springs! The spacious master suite features access to both a private patio and the pool deck, walk in closet, and huge master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate walk in shower! Kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, and breakfast bar! All bedrooms are oversized! Back bedroom has a private entrance and would make a great mother-in-law suite! Ceramic tile & hardwood flooring, skylights, Pella windows and doors, and gorgeous, private lake views throughout! Two driveways with a two car garage! HUGE yard features a private pool with motorized cover, paved boat ramp and your own boat dock allowing access to the gorgeous and private Lake Adelaide! Conveniently located near I4, Altamonte Hospital, shopping, and dining! HURRY and SEE this DREAM rental home today! **Complete Lawn & Pool Care included with rent** Rental Requirements: $75 Application fee per adult. No criminal history, past evictions or foreclosures. Combined monthly income must be 3X the monthly rent.