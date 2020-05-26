187 Sterling Springs Lane

Amenities
2/2.5 Townhouse In Gated Community Of Cornich Townhomes In Sawgrass Point - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in gated community of Cornich Townhomes in Sawgrass Point. Two-story unit with all living areas downstairs featuring tile floors. Bedrooms upstairs, both with a private bath, and washer and dryer closet in hallway, washer/dryer included. There are 1592 total sq. ft., 1304 sq. ft. of it is air conditioned. Single-car garage with auto-opener and private back porch area. Community amenities include pool access and children's playground. Conveniently located within walking distance of shopping, dining, and public walking/biking trail.
Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240
chrisgold@wmgi.net
View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com
(RLNE4886581)