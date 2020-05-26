All apartments in Altamonte Springs
187 Sterling Springs Lane

Location

187 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2/2.5 Townhouse In Gated Community Of Cornich Townhomes In Sawgrass Point - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in gated community of Cornich Townhomes in Sawgrass Point. Two-story unit with all living areas downstairs featuring tile floors. Bedrooms upstairs, both with a private bath, and washer and dryer closet in hallway, washer/dryer included. There are 1592 total sq. ft., 1304 sq. ft. of it is air conditioned. Single-car garage with auto-opener and private back porch area. Community amenities include pool access and children's playground. Conveniently located within walking distance of shopping, dining, and public walking/biking trail.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240
chrisgold@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4886581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Sterling Springs Lane have any available units?
187 Sterling Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 187 Sterling Springs Lane have?
Some of 187 Sterling Springs Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Sterling Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
187 Sterling Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Sterling Springs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 187 Sterling Springs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 187 Sterling Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 187 Sterling Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 187 Sterling Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 187 Sterling Springs Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Sterling Springs Lane have a pool?
Yes, 187 Sterling Springs Lane has a pool.
Does 187 Sterling Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 187 Sterling Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Sterling Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Sterling Springs Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
