All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 136 BLUE POINT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
136 BLUE POINT WAY
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
136 BLUE POINT WAY
136 Blue Point Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
136 Blue Point Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location in Waterside at Cranes Roost. Easy access to I-4, Downtown Orlando, steps to Cranes Roost Park, upscale shopping, dining and entertainment HOA application is required. View today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 BLUE POINT WAY have any available units?
136 BLUE POINT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamonte Springs, FL
.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Altamonte Springs Rent Report
.
Is 136 BLUE POINT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
136 BLUE POINT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 BLUE POINT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 136 BLUE POINT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs
.
Does 136 BLUE POINT WAY offer parking?
No, 136 BLUE POINT WAY does not offer parking.
Does 136 BLUE POINT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 BLUE POINT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 BLUE POINT WAY have a pool?
No, 136 BLUE POINT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 136 BLUE POINT WAY have accessible units?
No, 136 BLUE POINT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 136 BLUE POINT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 BLUE POINT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 BLUE POINT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 BLUE POINT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
