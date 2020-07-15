All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

133 Oyster Bay Cir 130

133 Oyster Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

133 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1/1 condo in Altamonte - Property Id: 140535

1/1 condo in Altamonte Springs. Laundry facility on site must be used! No washer dryer hook up in these units. Small, cute 1 bedroom condo.
Walk to Cranes Roost, whole foods, many things within walking distance. Close to Altamonte Mall and Hospital. Easy access to I4. Water, trash,cooling, gas included in rent. Yes. Cost efficient living in the heart of Altamonte. No hook ups. LAUNDRY ON SITE NOT IN UNIT!!
Contact agent, Didem Isik-Widener at 407-468-7672 Winter Park Land Company.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140535
Property Id 140535

(RLNE5876211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 have any available units?
133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 have?
Some of 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 currently offering any rent specials?
133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 is pet friendly.
Does 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 offer parking?
No, 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 does not offer parking.
Does 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 have a pool?
No, 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 does not have a pool.
Does 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 have accessible units?
No, 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Oyster Bay Cir 130 has units with dishwashers.
