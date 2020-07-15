133 Oyster Bay Cir 130

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1/1 condo in Altamonte - Property Id: 140535



1/1 condo in Altamonte Springs. Laundry facility on site must be used! No washer dryer hook up in these units. Small, cute 1 bedroom condo.

Walk to Cranes Roost, whole foods, many things within walking distance. Close to Altamonte Mall and Hospital. Easy access to I4. Water, trash,cooling, gas included in rent. Yes. Cost efficient living in the heart of Altamonte. No hook ups. LAUNDRY ON SITE NOT IN UNIT!!

Contact agent, Didem Isik-Widener at 407-468-7672 Winter Park Land Company.

Contact agent, Didem Isik-Widener at 407-468-7672 Winter Park Land Company.

