121 Oyster Bay Circle #370

1 Bed 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Altamonte Springs @ Waterside! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Easy access to major roadways & I-4.

All the shopping & restaurants Altamonte has to offer is just minutes from your future home! Including: The Altamonte Mall, Whole Foods, Seasons 52, & Bahama Breeze!

Take leisurely strolls at Cranes Roost Park, walking distance from your front door!



- Screened In Balcony

- 3rd floor unit

- Easy access to public transportation

- Community pool & tennis court

- Laundry facility on site



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio

