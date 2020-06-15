All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932

1064 Lotus Pkwy · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1064 Lotus Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lake Lotus Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! Welcome home to Lake Lotus Club! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. FRESHLY PAINTED! Charming kitchen features STUNNING stainless appliances, a breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. SPACIOUS tiled living/dining combo is great for entertaining family and friends. Master suite includes private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Additional bedroom is a great size. MUST SEE!!! The community highlights a community pool, tennis courts and direct access to the lake for canoeing and kayaking. Zoned for Bear Lake Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and the Altamonte mall. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE June 5!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4058815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 have any available units?
1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 have?
Some of 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 is pet friendly.
Does 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 does offer parking.
Does 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 have a pool?
Yes, 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 has a pool.
Does 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 have accessible units?
No, 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932 does not have units with dishwashers.
