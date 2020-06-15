1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area elevator parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! Welcome home to Lake Lotus Club! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. FRESHLY PAINTED! Charming kitchen features STUNNING stainless appliances, a breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. SPACIOUS tiled living/dining combo is great for entertaining family and friends. Master suite includes private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Additional bedroom is a great size. MUST SEE!!! The community highlights a community pool, tennis courts and direct access to the lake for canoeing and kayaking. Zoned for Bear Lake Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and the Altamonte mall. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE June 5!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4058815)