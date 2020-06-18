All apartments in Altamonte Springs
105 Oak Street
105 Oak Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

105 Oak Street

105 Oak Street · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Oak Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Oak Street have any available units?
105 Oak Street has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 105 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 105 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Oak Street have a pool?
Yes, 105 Oak Street has a pool.
Does 105 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
