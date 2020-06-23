All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:33 PM

836 Rivers Court

836 Rivers Court · No Longer Available
Location

836 Rivers Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Waterford Lakes 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bathroom, extended 2 car garage.
Property located on cul de sac overlooking preserve. Large 1/4 acre corner lot.
Large open kitchen, formal dining, living, eat-in area in kitchen.
Large screened in, covered porch with ceiling fans. Rental includes Waterford Lakes Community Association Recreation Center, Community Pool, a Kiddie Park, Basketball Courts, Baseball Field, Picnic Area and Much More; located Off Mark Twain Blvd.
Rent includes lawn care service.

"Pet Friendly" $80 App Fee per adult, $149 One time admin fee, One Time Pet Fee, $1,900.00 Min sec dep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Rivers Court have any available units?
836 Rivers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 836 Rivers Court have?
Some of 836 Rivers Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Rivers Court currently offering any rent specials?
836 Rivers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Rivers Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Rivers Court is pet friendly.
Does 836 Rivers Court offer parking?
Yes, 836 Rivers Court offers parking.
Does 836 Rivers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 Rivers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Rivers Court have a pool?
Yes, 836 Rivers Court has a pool.
Does 836 Rivers Court have accessible units?
No, 836 Rivers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Rivers Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 Rivers Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 836 Rivers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 Rivers Court does not have units with air conditioning.
