836 Rivers Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Waterford Lakes 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bathroom, extended 2 car garage.

Property located on cul de sac overlooking preserve. Large 1/4 acre corner lot.

Large open kitchen, formal dining, living, eat-in area in kitchen.

Large screened in, covered porch with ceiling fans. Rental includes Waterford Lakes Community Association Recreation Center, Community Pool, a Kiddie Park, Basketball Courts, Baseball Field, Picnic Area and Much More; located Off Mark Twain Blvd.

Rent includes lawn care service.



"Pet Friendly" $80 App Fee per adult, $149 One time admin fee, One Time Pet Fee, $1,900.00 Min sec dep.