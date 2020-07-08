All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

812 Clifton Hills Street

Location

812 Clifton Hills Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/255b786082 ---- Waterfront Orlando Rental Home located in the community of Waterford Chase East. Conveniently located minutes from the 408, UCF, Waterford Lakes, Research Park, Great Shopping and Dining. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home offers Ceramic Tile Throughout, Ceiling Fans, Eat-in Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, Inside Utility Room, Walk-in Closet, and a Screened Lanai that overlooks a Tranquil Pond. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer. Lawn Service Included. 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Clifton Hills Street have any available units?
812 Clifton Hills Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 812 Clifton Hills Street have?
Some of 812 Clifton Hills Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Clifton Hills Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 Clifton Hills Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Clifton Hills Street pet-friendly?
No, 812 Clifton Hills Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 812 Clifton Hills Street offer parking?
Yes, 812 Clifton Hills Street offers parking.
Does 812 Clifton Hills Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Clifton Hills Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Clifton Hills Street have a pool?
No, 812 Clifton Hills Street does not have a pool.
Does 812 Clifton Hills Street have accessible units?
No, 812 Clifton Hills Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Clifton Hills Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Clifton Hills Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Clifton Hills Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Clifton Hills Street does not have units with air conditioning.

