812 Clifton Hills Street

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/255b786082 ---- Waterfront Orlando Rental Home located in the community of Waterford Chase East. Conveniently located minutes from the 408, UCF, Waterford Lakes, Research Park, Great Shopping and Dining. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home offers Ceramic Tile Throughout, Ceiling Fans, Eat-in Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, Inside Utility Room, Walk-in Closet, and a Screened Lanai that overlooks a Tranquil Pond. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer. Lawn Service Included. 2 Car Garage