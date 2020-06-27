801 Oak Chase Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 2 Story Home on Corner Lot - Home features over 4000 sq. ft of living space. All bedrooms are upstairs except one with it's one private bath. Also a 1/2 bath on main floor exiting to pool. 3 (including master) bedrooms upstairs have their own private baths, there is a large bonus room upstairs as well. Storage galore throughout this home. Tile and laminate throughout, no carpet. No commercial vehicles allowed unless they can be parked in the garage. A small dog may be considered. Easy access to 408 and 528. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Call Donna to make an appt. to see this one. 407-719-5532



(RLNE4327330)