All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 801 Oak Chase Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
801 Oak Chase Dr.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

801 Oak Chase Dr.

801 Oak Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

801 Oak Chase Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 Story Home on Corner Lot - Home features over 4000 sq. ft of living space. All bedrooms are upstairs except one with it's one private bath. Also a 1/2 bath on main floor exiting to pool. 3 (including master) bedrooms upstairs have their own private baths, there is a large bonus room upstairs as well. Storage galore throughout this home. Tile and laminate throughout, no carpet. No commercial vehicles allowed unless they can be parked in the garage. A small dog may be considered. Easy access to 408 and 528. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Call Donna to make an appt. to see this one. 407-719-5532

(RLNE4327330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Oak Chase Dr. have any available units?
801 Oak Chase Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 801 Oak Chase Dr. have?
Some of 801 Oak Chase Dr.'s amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Oak Chase Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
801 Oak Chase Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Oak Chase Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Oak Chase Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 801 Oak Chase Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 801 Oak Chase Dr. offers parking.
Does 801 Oak Chase Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Oak Chase Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Oak Chase Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 801 Oak Chase Dr. has a pool.
Does 801 Oak Chase Dr. have accessible units?
No, 801 Oak Chase Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Oak Chase Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Oak Chase Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Oak Chase Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Oak Chase Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College