Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

737 Crest Pines Dr #634

737 Crest Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Location

737 Crest Pines Dr, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
737 Crest Pines Dr #634 Available 07/15/20 WATERFORD LAKES - Convenient to UCF, 3rd Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th!! Popular community featuring a 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the 3rd floor! Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area, and offers a breakfast bar. Screened balcony has a storage room for those extra items.
Conveniently located for schools, shopping, dining and entertainment as well as all major roads!
The Crest @ Waterford Lakes is a cool & trendy community located in the heart of Waterford Lakes. Complex features a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, Playground, BBQ picnic area, Clubhouse and fitness center.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closet
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Balcony w/Storage Closet
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA has their own application and approval process, plus a strict pet policy. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2296782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

