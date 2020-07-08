Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

737 Crest Pines Dr #634 Available 07/15/20 WATERFORD LAKES - Convenient to UCF, 3rd Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th!! Popular community featuring a 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the 3rd floor! Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area, and offers a breakfast bar. Screened balcony has a storage room for those extra items.

Conveniently located for schools, shopping, dining and entertainment as well as all major roads!

The Crest @ Waterford Lakes is a cool & trendy community located in the heart of Waterford Lakes. Complex features a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, Playground, BBQ picnic area, Clubhouse and fitness center.



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Walk-in Closet

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Balcony w/Storage Closet

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



HOA has their own application and approval process, plus a strict pet policy. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



