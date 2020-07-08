All apartments in Alafaya
Location

725 Crest Pines Dr, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
725 Crest Pines Dr #412 Available 07/15/20 Near UCF! The Crest @ Waterford Lakes! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 1 car detached garage! Ground floor unit, covered patio, all appliances including a washer and dryer. Great opportunity to live where everything is convenient...shopping, dining, major roads, schools and UCF!
The Crest @ Waterford Lakes is a cool & trendy community located in the heart of Waterford Lakes. Complex features a clubhouse with fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, playground, BBQ area. Call today for an appointment!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedrooms
Walk-in Closets
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Laminate Flooring
Covered Patio w/Storage Closet
1 Car Detached Garage
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA has their own application and approval process. Strict pet policy. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3333560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 have any available units?
725 Crest Pines Dr #412 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 have?
Some of 725 Crest Pines Dr #412's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 currently offering any rent specials?
725 Crest Pines Dr #412 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 is pet friendly.
Does 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 offer parking?
Yes, 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 offers parking.
Does 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 have a pool?
Yes, 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 has a pool.
Does 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 have accessible units?
Yes, 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 has accessible units.
Does 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Crest Pines Dr #412 does not have units with air conditioning.

