Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

725 Crest Pines Dr #412 Available 07/15/20 Near UCF! The Crest @ Waterford Lakes! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 1 car detached garage! Ground floor unit, covered patio, all appliances including a washer and dryer. Great opportunity to live where everything is convenient...shopping, dining, major roads, schools and UCF!

The Crest @ Waterford Lakes is a cool & trendy community located in the heart of Waterford Lakes. Complex features a clubhouse with fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, playground, BBQ area. Call today for an appointment!



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Split Bedrooms

Walk-in Closets

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Laminate Flooring

Covered Patio w/Storage Closet

1 Car Detached Garage

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



HOA has their own application and approval process. Strict pet policy. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



