Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328

712 Crest Pines Dr Unit 328 · No Longer Available
Location

712 Crest Pines Dr Unit 328, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pet friendly
East Orlando Waterford 3 Bedrm Condo For Rent SEE TERMS - ***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: Sorry, No Pets
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1299.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1375.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1375.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1299.00/mo
712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328
Orlando, Florida 32828
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Crest at Waterford Lakes
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 1187
Year Built: 1998

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Floor Unit
*Tile Flooring
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Alarm System
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*COMMUNITY Carwash AREA
*COMMUNITY Dog Park
*JUST 15 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To 408 & 50
*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*Washer/Dryer INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: Sorry, No Pets
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From N Alafaya Tr, turn left onto Lake Underhill Rd. Turn left onto Crest Pines Dr. Destination will be on the left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4649826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 have any available units?
712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 have?
Some of 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 currently offering any rent specials?
712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 is pet friendly.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 offer parking?
No, 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 does not offer parking.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 have a pool?
Yes, 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 has a pool.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 have accessible units?
No, 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Crest Pines Dr., Unit #328 does not have units with air conditioning.
