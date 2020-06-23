All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE

633 Widow Bartley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

633 Widow Bartley Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Full Baths! Single story with open concept. Large Screened Lanai. Large Fenced Yard, Corner lot! HURRY! Won't Last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have any available units?
633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College