Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE
633 Widow Bartley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
633 Widow Bartley Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Full Baths! Single story with open concept. Large Screened Lanai. Large Fenced Yard, Corner lot! HURRY! Won't Last!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have any available units?
633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 WIDOW BARTLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
