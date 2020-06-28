All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
4850 ATWOOD DRIVE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

4850 ATWOOD DRIVE

4850 Atwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4850 Atwood Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood style flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off. The master bathroom offers a relaxing tub, stand up shower, and dual sinks. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious, backyard. Apply online today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
4850 ATWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4850 ATWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College