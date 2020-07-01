All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD

454 Fieldstream West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

454 Fieldstream West Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and, chic cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a lovely, screened patio, great for entertaining friends and family.
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have any available units?
454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 FIELDSTREAM WEST BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

