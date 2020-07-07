All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated December 9 2019 at 7:56 PM

436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE

436 Briar Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

436 Briar Bay Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, along with a patio area for cooking out and a privacy fence. The interior features plush carpeting throughout the spacious bedrooms, stylish tile in the communal living rooms, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

