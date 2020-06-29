All apartments in Alafaya
4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD

4339 Andover Cay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4339 Andover Cay Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with wood style and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4339 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

