Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD
4327 Andover Cay Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4327 Andover Cay Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
East Orlando close to 417, 408, Waterford Lakes shopping and dining. Home will have fresh interior light gray paint and all carpet is being replaced on 7/10 with laminate flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4327 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
