Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE

422 Spring River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

422 Spring River Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful house in River Oaks at Timber Springs in Avalon Park - River Oaks at Timber Springs: this Toll Brothers built home is on a gorgeous lot overlooking a fountain and two ponds. Once a model home the Royal Palm features many upgrades! The family room has stone built-ins and a gas fireplace which opens to the opulent kitchen featuring staggered cabinetry with crown molding, black appliances and solid surface countertops. There is a breakfast room with views of the pond plus french doors that open to covered lanai. This home is light and bright with volume ceilings and tile throughout the first floor. There's a wrought iron staircase to the 2nd floor which offers an oversized loft area along with all four bedrooms. The master features double sinks with an extended vanity, separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Luxurious gated River Oaks at Timber Springs features easy commuting and nearby schools. Lawn care is included! No roommates.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications

An appointment will be required for showings. For more information, you can text,1(321) 895-9753, email: spri422@rent.dynasty.com. or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com. Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!

(RLNE5033212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE have any available units?
422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE have?
Some of 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 422 SPRING RIVER DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
