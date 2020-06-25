Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms in a Gated Community. Close to Schools. Close to Highways and Shopping areas. Stainless Appliances. Granite Counter in the Kitchen. Close to Waterford Lakes, UCF, Highways 417 and 408.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 CORTONA DRIVE have any available units?
420 CORTONA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 420 CORTONA DRIVE have?
Some of 420 CORTONA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 CORTONA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
420 CORTONA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.