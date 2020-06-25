All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 420 CORTONA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
420 CORTONA DRIVE
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:35 PM

420 CORTONA DRIVE

420 Cortona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

420 Cortona Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms in a Gated Community. Close to Schools. Close to Highways and Shopping areas. Stainless Appliances. Granite Counter in the Kitchen. Close to Waterford Lakes, UCF, Highways 417 and 408.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 CORTONA DRIVE have any available units?
420 CORTONA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 420 CORTONA DRIVE have?
Some of 420 CORTONA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 CORTONA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
420 CORTONA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 CORTONA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 420 CORTONA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 420 CORTONA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 420 CORTONA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 420 CORTONA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 CORTONA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 CORTONA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 420 CORTONA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 420 CORTONA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 420 CORTONA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 420 CORTONA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 CORTONA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 CORTONA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 CORTONA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College