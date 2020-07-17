All apartments in Alafaya
3931 Turow Lane

3931 Turow Lane · (407) 405-3100
Location

3931 Turow Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3931 Turow Lane · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! - AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! This well maintained unit is located just a short walk to the South Village Pool/Gym/Tennis/Basketball/Clubhouse. The spacious front porch welcomes you into the combination living room and dining room. FRESH INITERIOR PAINT, solid wood cabinets and pantry in the fully equipped kitchen with side by side refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Half bath downstairs and laundry space. Washer and dryer in place can be used by tenant, or removed. Washer and dryer repairs are tenant responsibility. All bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Semi private lush yard and detached 2 car garage which is accessible from rear alleyway. MUST SEE home in the MOST AMENITY FILLED NEIGHBORHOOD IN AVALON PARK! Lawn service and basic cable provided through HOA. Owner will consider one pet, up to 25 lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Drive by first, then call for appointment. Don't wait on this one!!! Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Turow Lane have any available units?
3931 Turow Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3931 Turow Lane have?
Some of 3931 Turow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 Turow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Turow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Turow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3931 Turow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3931 Turow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3931 Turow Lane offers parking.
Does 3931 Turow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3931 Turow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Turow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3931 Turow Lane has a pool.
Does 3931 Turow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3931 Turow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Turow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 Turow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3931 Turow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3931 Turow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
