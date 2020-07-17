3931 Turow Lane

Amenities

AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! - AVALON PARK 3br/2.5ba townhouse in SOUTH VILLAGE!!! This well maintained unit is located just a short walk to the South Village Pool/Gym/Tennis/Basketball/Clubhouse. The spacious front porch welcomes you into the combination living room and dining room. FRESH INITERIOR PAINT, solid wood cabinets and pantry in the fully equipped kitchen with side by side refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Half bath downstairs and laundry space. Washer and dryer in place can be used by tenant, or removed. Washer and dryer repairs are tenant responsibility. All bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Semi private lush yard and detached 2 car garage which is accessible from rear alleyway. MUST SEE home in the MOST AMENITY FILLED NEIGHBORHOOD IN AVALON PARK! Lawn service and basic cable provided through HOA. Owner will consider one pet, up to 25 lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Drive by first, then call for appointment. Don't wait on this one!!! Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.



