3708 Avalon Park East Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

In the Heart of Avalon Park - Property Id: 244906



Fantastic townhouse available for rent. The unit is in great condition and ready for you to move in. The location is great; right in the heart of Downtown Avalon Park, minutes walking distance away from Pet Store, Smoothie Shop, Restaurants, and other attractions. Walk to Avalon Park events such as Avalon Glow, Movies Under the Stars and Food Trucks. Rooms are spacious and have high ceilings. Many upgrades to the townhouse including recessed lighting, granite countertops, and large master bathroom. Proximity to Waterford Lakes.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244906

Property Id 244906



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5646824)