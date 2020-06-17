3708 Avalon Park East Blvd.

Amenities
In the Heart of Avalon Park - Property Id: 244906
Fantastic townhouse available for rent. The unit is in great condition and ready for you to move in. The location is great; right in the heart of Downtown Avalon Park, minutes walking distance away from Pet Store, Smoothie Shop, Restaurants, and other attractions. Walk to Avalon Park events such as Avalon Glow, Movies Under the Stars and Food Trucks. Rooms are spacious and have high ceilings. Many upgrades to the townhouse including recessed lighting, granite countertops, and large master bathroom. Proximity to Waterford Lakes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244906
Property Id 244906
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5646824)