Alafaya, FL
3708 Avalon Park East Blvd.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

3708 Avalon Park East Blvd.

3708 Avalon Park East Boulevard · (407) 463-2324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3708 Avalon Park East Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
Property Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
In the Heart of Avalon Park - Property Id: 244906

Fantastic townhouse available for rent. The unit is in great condition and ready for you to move in. The location is great; right in the heart of Downtown Avalon Park, minutes walking distance away from Pet Store, Smoothie Shop, Restaurants, and other attractions. Walk to Avalon Park events such as Avalon Glow, Movies Under the Stars and Food Trucks. Rooms are spacious and have high ceilings. Many upgrades to the townhouse including recessed lighting, granite countertops, and large master bathroom. Proximity to Waterford Lakes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244906
Property Id 244906

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5646824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. have any available units?
3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. have?
Some of 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. offer parking?
No, 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Avalon Park East Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
