Alafaya, FL
3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD
3512 Benson Park Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
3512 Benson Park Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32829
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story 4 bed home. No carpet, new laminate in bedrooms, ceramic tile elsewhere. New interior paint. New 2" faux wood blinds. Convient East Orlando location. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have any available units?
3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3512 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
