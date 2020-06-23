All apartments in Alafaya
336 MIRASOL LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

336 MIRASOL LANE

336 Mirasol Ln · No Longer Available
Location

336 Mirasol Ln, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home in gated neighborhood with community pool, close to UCF, Full Sail ,major highways, Shopping, Dining , Available Immediately !!!!!!! Good schools and great nearby amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 MIRASOL LANE have any available units?
336 MIRASOL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 336 MIRASOL LANE have?
Some of 336 MIRASOL LANE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 MIRASOL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
336 MIRASOL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 MIRASOL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 336 MIRASOL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 336 MIRASOL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 336 MIRASOL LANE does offer parking.
Does 336 MIRASOL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 MIRASOL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 MIRASOL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 336 MIRASOL LANE has a pool.
Does 336 MIRASOL LANE have accessible units?
No, 336 MIRASOL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 336 MIRASOL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 MIRASOL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 MIRASOL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 MIRASOL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
