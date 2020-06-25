Rent Calculator
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
333 Timber Grove Ct
333 Timber Grove Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
333 Timber Grove Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful house is a 5 bed room 3.5 bath 2 car garage in a gated community in Avalon Park, Orlando FL
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2740319)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have any available units?
333 Timber Grove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 333 Timber Grove Ct have?
Some of 333 Timber Grove Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 333 Timber Grove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
333 Timber Grove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Timber Grove Ct pet-friendly?
No, 333 Timber Grove Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 333 Timber Grove Ct offers parking.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Timber Grove Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have a pool?
No, 333 Timber Grove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have accessible units?
No, 333 Timber Grove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Timber Grove Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 Timber Grove Ct has units with air conditioning.
