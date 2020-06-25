All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 333 Timber Grove Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
333 Timber Grove Ct
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

333 Timber Grove Ct

333 Timber Grove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

333 Timber Grove Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful house is a 5 bed room 3.5 bath 2 car garage in a gated community in Avalon Park, Orlando FL

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2740319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have any available units?
333 Timber Grove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 333 Timber Grove Ct have?
Some of 333 Timber Grove Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Timber Grove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
333 Timber Grove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Timber Grove Ct pet-friendly?
No, 333 Timber Grove Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 333 Timber Grove Ct offers parking.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Timber Grove Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have a pool?
No, 333 Timber Grove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have accessible units?
No, 333 Timber Grove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Timber Grove Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Timber Grove Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 Timber Grove Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College