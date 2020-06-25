All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD
Last updated May 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD

328 Fieldstream North Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

328 Fieldstream North Blvd, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD have any available units?
328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD offers parking.
Does 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD have a pool?
No, 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD have accessible units?
No, 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 FIELDSTREAM NORTH BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College