Last updated July 4 2019 at 3:54 AM
Location
3048 Hydrus Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park
Amenities
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Two-story three bedroom two-and-a-half bath downtown Avalon Park oversized 2 car garage great neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3048 Hydrus Drive have any available units?
3048 Hydrus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 3048 Hydrus Drive have?
Some of 3048 Hydrus Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3048 Hydrus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Hydrus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Hydrus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Hydrus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 3048 Hydrus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3048 Hydrus Drive offers parking.
Does 3048 Hydrus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Hydrus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Hydrus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3048 Hydrus Drive has a pool.
Does 3048 Hydrus Drive have accessible units?
No, 3048 Hydrus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Hydrus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3048 Hydrus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Hydrus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Hydrus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
