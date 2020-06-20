All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:30 PM

302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE

302 Lexingdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

302 Lexingdale Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and view of the neighborhood pond for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and vinyl plank flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have any available units?
302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College