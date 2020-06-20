All apartments in Alafaya
277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE
277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE

277 Briar Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

277 Briar Bay Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Lovely home fully fenced with mature landscaping. Front kitchen with large windows. Master bath has large tub and shower. Minutes from the 408 with easy access to the 417, Waterford Lakes shopping area and the airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 BRIAR BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
