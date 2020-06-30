All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY

2728 Fanning Springs Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2728 Fanning Springs Way, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Avalon Park Village. This house is minutes away from the Downtown area of Avalon with a view of the pond in front of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY have any available units?
2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY have?
Some of 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY offers parking.
Does 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY have a pool?
No, 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY have accessible units?
No, 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 FANNING SPRINGS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College