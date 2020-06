Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with separate den. All bedrooms are upstairs All appliances are included. Town home has many upgrades including corian counters, tile back splash, tray ceilings, walk-in closets, dual sinks in the master with marble counter tops. enjoy the open air on the back patio that is fenced in. Minutes from shopping and dining. This town home is a must see