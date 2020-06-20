All apartments in Alafaya
2445 Brixham Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

2445 Brixham Avenue

2445 Brixham Avenue · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Stoneybrook
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Location

2445 Brixham Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home is located in the Stoney Brook Community with a water view. It features a triple-split floor plan. New carpets throughout the home. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliance, a breakfast bar, center island and roomy pantry. The family room has a wood burning fireplace. 3 sets of French doors open onto the oversized screen-enclosed patio that overlooks beautiful water view. Lawn care, pest control, basic cable and basic internet is all included in the rent. Sorry NO PETS. The Community has a resort-styled pool, fitness center, playground, ball fields, tennis and basketball courts, and walking trail. Close to Waterford Lakes Shopping Village, Avalon Park Town Center, Research Parkway, and highway access via SR-528, SR-408, and SR-417. This house will go quickly. This property will require a second approval process with a $30 per adult fee. The initial application through KWRentsOrlando.com will not charge a fee but is required. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 Brixham Avenue have any available units?
2445 Brixham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2445 Brixham Avenue have?
Some of 2445 Brixham Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 Brixham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2445 Brixham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 Brixham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 Brixham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2445 Brixham Avenue offer parking?
No, 2445 Brixham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2445 Brixham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 Brixham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 Brixham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2445 Brixham Avenue has a pool.
Does 2445 Brixham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2445 Brixham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 Brixham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 Brixham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2445 Brixham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2445 Brixham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
