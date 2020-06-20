2445 Brixham Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home is located in the Stoney Brook Community with a water view. It features a triple-split floor plan. New carpets throughout the home. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliance, a breakfast bar, center island and roomy pantry. The family room has a wood burning fireplace. 3 sets of French doors open onto the oversized screen-enclosed patio that overlooks beautiful water view. Lawn care, pest control, basic cable and basic internet is all included in the rent. Sorry NO PETS. The Community has a resort-styled pool, fitness center, playground, ball fields, tennis and basketball courts, and walking trail. Close to Waterford Lakes Shopping Village, Avalon Park Town Center, Research Parkway, and highway access via SR-528, SR-408, and SR-417. This house will go quickly. This property will require a second approval process with a $30 per adult fee. The initial application through KWRentsOrlando.com will not charge a fee but is required. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

