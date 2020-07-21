All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 244 Fieldstream North Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
244 Fieldstream North Blvd
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

244 Fieldstream North Blvd

244 Fieldstream North Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

244 Fieldstream North Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/2 Lake Underhill & Dean Rd - Property Id: 150731

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150731p
Property Id 150731

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have any available units?
244 Fieldstream North Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 244 Fieldstream North Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
244 Fieldstream North Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Fieldstream North Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd offer parking?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have a pool?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have accessible units?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlafaya 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alafaya Apartments with GymsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College