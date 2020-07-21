Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 244 Fieldstream North Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
244 Fieldstream North Blvd
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
244 Fieldstream North Blvd
244 Fieldstream North Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
244 Fieldstream North Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/2 Lake Underhill & Dean Rd - Property Id: 150731
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150731p
Property Id 150731
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5115847)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have any available units?
244 Fieldstream North Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
Is 244 Fieldstream North Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
244 Fieldstream North Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Fieldstream North Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd offer parking?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have a pool?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have accessible units?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Fieldstream North Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Fieldstream North Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Similar Pages
Alafaya 1 Bedroom Apartments
Alafaya 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alafaya Apartments with Gyms
Alafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Apopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Longwood, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stoneybrook
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College