234 Silas Phelps Ct.

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home in Orlando NEW PAINT AND FLOORING - This home is close to schools, toll roads, shopping and restaurants. Vaulted ceilings and and new luxury vinyl plank flooring with new carpet in the bedrooms. Minutes to UCF and Waterford Town Center. Nice size backyard for relaxing and playing.



*Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM*



(RLNE5051052)