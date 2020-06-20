All apartments in Alafaya
234 Silas Phelps Ct.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

234 Silas Phelps Ct.

234 Silas Phelps Court · No Longer Available
Location

234 Silas Phelps Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home in Orlando NEW PAINT AND FLOORING - This home is close to schools, toll roads, shopping and restaurants. Vaulted ceilings and and new luxury vinyl plank flooring with new carpet in the bedrooms. Minutes to UCF and Waterford Town Center. Nice size backyard for relaxing and playing.

*Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM*

(RLNE5051052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Silas Phelps Ct. have any available units?
234 Silas Phelps Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 234 Silas Phelps Ct. have?
Some of 234 Silas Phelps Ct.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Silas Phelps Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
234 Silas Phelps Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Silas Phelps Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Silas Phelps Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 234 Silas Phelps Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 234 Silas Phelps Ct. offers parking.
Does 234 Silas Phelps Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Silas Phelps Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Silas Phelps Ct. have a pool?
No, 234 Silas Phelps Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 234 Silas Phelps Ct. have accessible units?
No, 234 Silas Phelps Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Silas Phelps Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Silas Phelps Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Silas Phelps Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 234 Silas Phelps Ct. has units with air conditioning.
