Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE

2212 Abey Blanco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Abey Blanco Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
cable included
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Avalon Park 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Avalon Park 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage, over 2800 sqft, Open Floor plan, formal living, formal dining, family room, kitchen w/ island, black appliances, all bedrooms upstairs, oversized master and master bath. Neutral color paint. Washer/dryer hookups. Includes basic cable, lawn and community pool. Excellent Schools! Close to restaurants, shops and parks! No roommates!

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications

An appointment will be required for showings. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!

(RLNE4246004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE have any available units?
2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE have?
Some of 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

