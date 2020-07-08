2212 ABEY BLANCO DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly cable included garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Avalon Park 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Avalon Park 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage, over 2800 sqft, Open Floor plan, formal living, formal dining, family room, kitchen w/ island, black appliances, all bedrooms upstairs, oversized master and master bath. Neutral color paint. Washer/dryer hookups. Includes basic cable, lawn and community pool. Excellent Schools! Close to restaurants, shops and parks! No roommates!



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications



An appointment will be required for showings. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!



(RLNE4246004)