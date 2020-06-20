Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2159 Glossy Privet Drive Available 02/08/19 Spacious Town Home in Avalon - This updated 2 bed/ 2.5 bath town home is located on a quiet street and has tons of living space as well as a two car garage and driveway in rear. Including a multipurpose loft upstairs that has endless possibilities, there is also a private patio off of the living room, and large pantry and laundry room off kitchen. Just minutes from Avalon Elementary and Downtown Avalon makes this perfect spot.



Avalon Elementary

Avalon Middle

Timbercreek High School



