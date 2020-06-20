All apartments in Alafaya
2159 Glossy Privet Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2159 Glossy Privet Drive

Location

2159 Glossy Privet Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2159 Glossy Privet Drive Available 02/08/19 Spacious Town Home in Avalon - This updated 2 bed/ 2.5 bath town home is located on a quiet street and has tons of living space as well as a two car garage and driveway in rear. Including a multipurpose loft upstairs that has endless possibilities, there is also a private patio off of the living room, and large pantry and laundry room off kitchen. Just minutes from Avalon Elementary and Downtown Avalon makes this perfect spot.

Avalon Elementary
Avalon Middle
Timbercreek High School

(RLNE4230229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

