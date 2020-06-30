1721 CROWN HILL BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Become the new resident of this meticulously maintained home, overlooking a fenced-in, quiet back yard & conservation area in Avalon Park. This home features a single-story, split plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, as well as a bonus room that could be used as a study/den or office. An open floor concept with formal dining room, volume ceilings and an eat-in kitchen overlooking the family room area - just perfect for entertaining!



The entire left wing of the house is composed of the huge master bedroom suite and master bath with dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. The rental allows for small pets and lawn care and fertilization, and exterior pest control will be included.



The Avalon Lakes Community is one of Avalon Park's finest gated communities. It includes amenities such as two community pools, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, soccer fields, and a rentable events hall. It's located close to all major roads with shopping/amenities that are just minutes away!