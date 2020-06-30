All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 4 2020

1721 CROWN HILL BOULEVARD

1721 Crown Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Crown Hill Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Become the new resident of this meticulously maintained home, overlooking a fenced-in, quiet back yard & conservation area in Avalon Park. This home features a single-story, split plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, as well as a bonus room that could be used as a study/den or office. An open floor concept with formal dining room, volume ceilings and an eat-in kitchen overlooking the family room area - just perfect for entertaining!

The entire left wing of the house is composed of the huge master bedroom suite and master bath with dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. The rental allows for small pets and lawn care and fertilization, and exterior pest control will be included.

The Avalon Lakes Community is one of Avalon Park's finest gated communities. It includes amenities such as two community pools, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, soccer fields, and a rentable events hall. It's located close to all major roads with shopping/amenities that are just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

