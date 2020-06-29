All apartments in Alafaya
16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE

16752 Cedar Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16752 Cedar Run Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while there is a backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined wood style and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have any available units?
16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16752 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

