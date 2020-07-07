Beautiful home located in East Orlando. A single floor, air conditioning divided into three zones to save energy. Excellent schools. Please contact leasing agent for more info Juan Garrido 855-668-8773 or jgarrido@novusre.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16602 Cedar Run Drive have any available units?
16602 Cedar Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16602 Cedar Run Drive have?
Some of 16602 Cedar Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16602 Cedar Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16602 Cedar Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16602 Cedar Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16602 Cedar Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16602 Cedar Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16602 Cedar Run Drive offers parking.
Does 16602 Cedar Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16602 Cedar Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16602 Cedar Run Drive have a pool?
No, 16602 Cedar Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16602 Cedar Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 16602 Cedar Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16602 Cedar Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16602 Cedar Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16602 Cedar Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16602 Cedar Run Drive has units with air conditioning.
