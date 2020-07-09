16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE

Amenities

TIMBER ISLE Gated Community - EAST ORLANDO at Avalon Park Rental alert!! This oversized 3 bed / 2 bath pool home located at the is now available and we are taking applications. Home offers over 2000 sf of heated living space, boosting plenty of room for your family to spread out. TIMBER ISLE community is one of the most desireable in AVALON PARK due to its location and proximity to shops, restaurants, major highways and top rated schools. The salt water pool and views of the pond provides and true florida living experience. Home is freshly painted and it's carpet free. All appliances are available including washer and dryer. Enjoy an active lifestyle with **Playground and miles of walking jogging sidewalks to keep your family healthy. HOA amenities and park it's just outside the gated entrance. If this home is what you are looking for, hurry! Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in one of the best areas in East Orlando. Major highways 50, 408, 417 and 520