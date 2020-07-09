All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:56 AM

16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE

16561 Cedar Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16561 Cedar Run Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
TIMBER ISLE Gated Community - EAST ORLANDO at Avalon Park Rental alert!! This oversized 3 bed / 2 bath pool home located at the is now available and we are taking applications. Home offers over 2000 sf of heated living space, boosting plenty of room for your family to spread out. TIMBER ISLE community is one of the most desireable in AVALON PARK due to its location and proximity to shops, restaurants, major highways and top rated schools. The salt water pool and views of the pond provides and true florida living experience. Home is freshly painted and it's carpet free. All appliances are available including washer and dryer. Enjoy an active lifestyle with **Playground and miles of walking jogging sidewalks to keep your family healthy. HOA amenities and park it's just outside the gated entrance. If this home is what you are looking for, hurry! Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in one of the best areas in East Orlando. Major highways 50, 408, 417 and 520

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have any available units?
16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16561 CEDAR RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

