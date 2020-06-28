All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1609 Balsam Willow Trail

1609 Balsam Willow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Balsam Willow Trail, Alafaya, FL 32825
Woodland Lakes Preserve

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful House on gated subdivision - Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath house in a gated community. Safe area with good schools! Property has new carpets and fresh paint all thru the house, no rear neighbors.

(RLNE2943321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Balsam Willow Trail have any available units?
1609 Balsam Willow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1609 Balsam Willow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Balsam Willow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Balsam Willow Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Balsam Willow Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Balsam Willow Trail offer parking?
No, 1609 Balsam Willow Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Balsam Willow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Balsam Willow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Balsam Willow Trail have a pool?
No, 1609 Balsam Willow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Balsam Willow Trail have accessible units?
No, 1609 Balsam Willow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Balsam Willow Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Balsam Willow Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Balsam Willow Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Balsam Willow Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
