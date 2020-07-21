1540 Crosswind Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Move-in ready 3/2.5 home for rent in East Orlando! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Freshly painted and clean home FOR RENT in East Orlando!



This wonderful home features:



- Laminate wood floors throughout living areas

- Fresh interior paint

- Fenced back yard

- Lawn service included

- Newer carpet in upstairs bedrooms

- Community Pool



Spectacular location with easy access to major highways - 417 and 408!



Call us today for more details and to schedule your private showing!



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio

www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com

@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter

@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram



(RLNE5518272)