Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1540 Crosswind Circle

1540 Crosswind Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Crosswind Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825
Countrywalk

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Move-in ready 3/2.5 home for rent in East Orlando! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Freshly painted and clean home FOR RENT in East Orlando!

This wonderful home features:

- Laminate wood floors throughout living areas
- Fresh interior paint
- Fenced back yard
- Lawn service included
- Newer carpet in upstairs bedrooms
- Community Pool

Spectacular location with easy access to major highways - 417 and 408!

Call us today for more details and to schedule your private showing!

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE5518272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

