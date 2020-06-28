All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:38 AM

1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD

1538 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Orlando 3BR 2BA 1244 sq ft. Split bedroom floor plan, PLENTY of parking, small BONUS ROOM perfect for office space. FENCED YARD, pets ok. Community pool call for appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 SOPHIE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
