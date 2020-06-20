Rent Calculator
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM
1536 Barkwood Ln
1536 Barkwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1536 Barkwood Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Deerwood Community - Property Id: 238468
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238468
Property Id 238468
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5720989)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1536 Barkwood Ln have any available units?
1536 Barkwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 1536 Barkwood Ln have?
Some of 1536 Barkwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1536 Barkwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Barkwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Barkwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Barkwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 1536 Barkwood Ln offer parking?
No, 1536 Barkwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1536 Barkwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1536 Barkwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Barkwood Ln have a pool?
No, 1536 Barkwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Barkwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1536 Barkwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Barkwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 Barkwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 Barkwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1536 Barkwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
